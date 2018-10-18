'Disgusting, abominable': Homemade road spikes cause havoc

Homemade road spikes, similar to this, are causing problems for drivers in the Alstonville area.

AN ALSTONVILLE mechanic has issued a warning after homemade road spikes caused damage to at least two cars in the area.

Alstonville Autoport posted a photo of a similar-looking road spike on Facebook last night.

"Just a quick word of warning to everyone in Alstonville, we have had two customers in the last two days come in with flat tyres as a result of home made road spikes similar to this," they wrote.

"Both cars had recently travelled along Teven Road.

"If anyone else has also been lucky to find one in their tyre please inform police so they know it's not an isolated incident."

The post has been shared more than 200 times and angered locals.

Abbey Alice Brown wrote: "If the people that have done this are reading I hope this hits you hard.

"Do you realise that what might seem like fun or a joke in your twisted head could very easily and quickly kill/murder someone?

"Do you understand you could cause permanent damage to someone? Grow up and think twice. Otherwise you'll have an entire town out looking for you."

Steve Tamv posted: "Senseless acts of violence towards indiscriminate people... who could be so evil to do this sort of thing to people with families?

"I hope they catch the perpetrators and book them with attempted murder."

"Disgusting, abominable behaviour."

Despite some comments that the post was "fake", the mechanics wrote it was "100 per cent not fake".

"What would we gain by making a story up? When the customer was present my concern was repairing the tyre, it wasn't until I got home that I thought it would be nice to let our customers and other locals know to keep an eye out," Luke Andrews wrote.