Menu
Login
It passed that motion against the government's will, 33-28, with Labor, the Greens, Centre Alliance and Jacqui Lambie joining One Nation.
It passed that motion against the government's will, 33-28, with Labor, the Greens, Centre Alliance and Jacqui Lambie joining One Nation.
Politics

'Disgusted' Hanson upstages government

by Sam Clench
17th Oct 2019 1:34 PM

THE Senate has passed a motion, put forward by Pauline Hanson, to set up an inquiry into the performance of Australia's dairy industry and the profitability of farmers since the sector was deregulated in 2000.

It passed that motion against the government's will, 33-28, with Labor, the Greens, Centre Alliance and Jacqui Lambie joining One Nation.

Ms Hanson is currently boycotting "non-critical" votes in the Senate, and says that will continue until the government does something to help dairy farmers.

She wants it to re-regulate the dairy industry and set up a commission to fix a base price for milk.

"I'm just absolutely disgusted with Scott Morrison. He's not listening," she told The Sunday Mail over the weekend.

"Farmers are asking for help but they are turning their backs on them."

It isn't really clear what Ms Hanson means when she talks about "non-critical" legislation. The term is completely subjective.

Centre Alliance's Rex Patrick dismissed her boycott earlier this week.

"In actual fact, she's not on strike," he said.

"It's like being on a diet, except at breakfast, lunch time and dinner."

dairy farmers drought relief pauline hanson scott morrison senate seniors-news

Top Stories

    Latin Fiesta will spice up the Bay

    Latin Fiesta will spice up the Bay

    Whats On GET ready to dance later this month.

    Boardriders ready to go on the green

    Boardriders ready to go on the green

    Whats On Byron's surf industry invited to Charity Golf Day

    Breakout star blitzes ARIA nominations

    Breakout star blitzes ARIA nominations

    Music With her smash hit Dance Monkey

    Run Byron, run for a cause this weekend

    Run Byron, run for a cause this weekend

    Whats On At the Byron Bay Lighthouse Run 2019