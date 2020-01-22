Menu
Crime

Disgraced Paedophile Labor MP arrested over ‘breach’

by AAP
22nd Jan 2020 11:12 AM

 

FORMER Labor NSW minister and convicted child sex offender Milton Orkopoulos has been arrested at his southeast Sydney home.

The 62-year-old was arrested at 7am today at Malabar and is being held at Maroubra Police Station, NSW Police confirmed.

NSW Police told AAP the arrest was not related to any alleged breach of parole conditions.

Milton Orkopoulos has been summoned back before the courts. Picture: John Grainger
The arrest comes after police on Tuesday said Orkopoulos would be issued with a court attendance notice for failing to comply with reporting obligations.

The NSW State Parole Authority is set to meet today to consider revoking his parole.

He is due to front Waverley Local Court over the matter on March 4.

Orkopoulos was released from prison in December after spending more than 11 years behind bars for child sex offences.

Milton Orkopoulos left Long bay jail last month. Picture John Grainger
