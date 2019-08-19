DISCO DONG: Should it stay or should it go?

The final stage of the installation of Corey Thomas' 12 metre tall lighthouse sculpture on the new Bayshore Drive Roundabout at Byron Bay.

ON THURSDAY, the fate of Byron Bay's controversial lighthouse sculpture on Ewingsdale Road will be decided by Byron Shire Council

A report from June's meeting of the Byron Shire Council Arts Panel lays out some stark choices for councillors - decommission the sculpture or commission further work to be carried out. Both choices involve spending more money.

The sculpture, initially costed at $55,000, was plagued by issues from the start. A push to have the roundabout reopened before Christmas and unexpected traffic issues led to the artist being unable to complete his full vision for the sculpture.

The artist has offered to return to complete the sculpture for free but with additional costs on top of up to $35,000 - for road closure safety measures etc.

In the eight months since the sculpture was 'unveiled', the council has already commissioned an $8000 structural engineering inspection as a result of people climbing on the structure and hanging flags and teddy bears on it.

The report notes that birds have been substantially damaged by the climbers already.

The report says it will cost between $11,000 and $13,000 to decommission the sculpture with up to $25,000 required to reinstate the roundabout.

