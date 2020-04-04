Diocese announces changes to Catholic school fees

Dr Sally Towns is the Diocesan Director of Catholic Schools and Chief Executive Officer of the Diocese of Lismore Catholic Schools Ltd. Here she is pictured with two Lismore students.

Dr Sally Towns is the Diocesan Director of Catholic Schools and Chief Executive Officer of the Diocese of Lismore Catholic Schools Ltd. Here she is pictured with two Lismore students.

THE Catholic Diocese of Lismore has announced changes to Catholic school fees in Northern NSW.

In a message sent to all parents and carers of students, Dr Sally Towns, Director of Catholic Schools, explained the changes.

"School fees across the Diocese, including the Building Levy, will be waived for recipients of Centrelink Job Seeker payments in 2020," Dr Towns said.

"Any family experiencing hardship at this time may apply for deferral of school fees, including the Building Levy payment, for four months. This includes those on payment plans.

"No payment request will be made in relation to unpaid fees to any family for four months."

Dr Towns encourages parents and carers to contact their school or Parish Office to discuss your circumstances and options.

Dr Towns said in the message to parents that the decision was taken based on advice from Bishop Gregory Homeming.

"As Bishop Greg reminds us, 'The Catholic school is open to all who want to share its educational and faith goals inspired by Christian principle. Most importantly, there is a special place in parish schools for those with the greatest need, especially in areas of less educational options or lower socio-economic circumstances, and efforts should be made to encourage such enrolments', " the executive said.

"On behalf of everyone involved in Catholic education in the Diocese of Lismore, I want to reassure you of our unwavering support, particularly during these unusual and uncertain times.

"The last few weeks have witnessed many parents and carers in our school communities lose jobs or reduced working hours, and for others, they have experienced business downturn or closure for an undefined period of time."

Dr Towns is in charge of 46 Catholic schools in the Tweed, Kingscliff, Casino, Byron Bay, Lismore, Grafton, Kempsey, Kyogle, Laurieton, Maclean, Murwillumbah, Sawtell, Wauchope, Woodburn, Woolgoolga, Port Macquarie and Yamba.