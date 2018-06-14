Digging up our future stars

BATTLERS: Musician's and organisers of Mullumbimby High Schools Battle of the Bands are from left Finn Wheatley, Theo Bourgoin, Lucy Colli, Bethany Woods, Ethan Jimenez and Oliver Arthur-Andrews with Sky Mason at front.

BATTLERS: Musician's and organisers of Mullumbimby High Schools Battle of the Bands are from left Finn Wheatley, Theo Bourgoin, Lucy Colli, Bethany Woods, Ethan Jimenez and Oliver Arthur-Andrews with Sky Mason at front. Christian Morrow

FIRST there was Bluesfest, then Splendour and Falls. Now get ready for Mullum Un-Earthed from 5-9pm this Friday evening at Mullumbimby High School Hall.

Seven up-and-coming bands from around the shire are going to make some noise in a good old-fashioned battle of the bands.

"Mullum Unearthed came about because a bunch of us wanted to work together positively to contribute to the Byron community,” said organiser Oliver Arthur-Andrews.

"It's a rebellion against the negative way teenagers are often portrayed in mainstream media.

"We chose music as our platform because we wanted to help young local artists bridge the gap between school performances and a career in music.

"Hopefully we will not only nurture and inspire young artists, but also actively engage the community in strengthening and supporting the amazing musical culture of the shire.

Mullum Un-Earthed will draw on the friendly musical rivalry between three of the Shire's high schools, Mullumbimby High, Shearwater Steiner and and Byron High with seven bands going head to head for the chance to win recording sessions with SAE Qantum Creative Media Institute, Southern Cross University and Garrett Kato Productions as well as $1000 worth of gift vouchers from Byron Music.

"We kick started the project after winning a Byron Shire Council's Small Changes grant, not that its name puts a limit on its impact,” Oliver said. "There has also been amazing support from the community including Byron Music, Santos, Garrett Kato Productions, ESP, SAE, SCU and the Council.”

Tickets are available for $5 each and $15 for a whole family at Santos in Mullumbimby, Byron Music, Valiant Music in Brunswick, and will be available for $10 each at the door.

All money from ticketing will be donated to the Chrysalis program, a risk prevention based program for females in local high schools.

A brand new ESP surfboard will also be drawn as a lucky door prize at the end of the night and their will be curries and falafels available.

The event is drug and alcohol free and open to all ages. For info email: mullumunearthed @gmail.com or go to: www.mullumunearthed. weebly.com