'DIFFICULT DECISION': Club pulls team out of NRRRL finals

SEASON OVER: The NRRRL has announced Bryon Bay Red Devils will not play the rest f the 20202 season. Here second-rower Matt Gallagher on the run un NRRRL against Brothers. Photo: Ursula Bentley @CapturedAus

THE board of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League has confirmed rumours a leading club has withdrawn its senior team from the rest of the 2020 season.

But the NRRRL has rallied saying the season will go ahead, "unless the rest of the world shuts down".

In an email sent out on Wednesday night, the NRRRL confirmed the Byron Bay Red Devils senior team would not play any more matches this year.

But they will be putting 100 per cent of support and effort into the U18s, the board said.

"To put at ease the angst of rumours about no finals series, the board have made a decision tonight," the email read.

"So by now everyone is aware that Byron made the difficult decision to pull seniors for the year, however they will support their 18s to continue to play under Mullumbimby.

"This will mean an extra game for the 18s in the Gold comp so a positive there."

Due to border restrictions, the NRRRL competition was split into two competitions for the remainder of the 2020 season - Green and Gold Competitions

The NRRRL board said there are now four clubs remaining in the Green competition.

"They will play each other twice - six rounds - and then have a final series over three weekends."

Last week the NRRRL announced Byron Bay would be playing out of Murwillumbah for the revised season, so this news is another COVID-19 induced blow.

It is understood that the logistics of this have made the club reconsider this move.

"The finals will no longer clash between the two comps as Green will now finish the weekend before Gold," the board said.

"There will be no crossover between comps for finals as clubs need to have a goal to work towards within their competitions and create excitement around finals.

"We are assuming worst-case scenario that the border situation will remain in place for some time and need to plan for this.

"The final series will stand as outlined … unless the world gets shut down."

The Red Devils have been contacted for comment.

Finals fixtures

Green Competition

Weekend 1 Saturday September 26, 3 v 4 (3 will host) loser out

Weekend 1 Sunday September 27 1 v 2 (1 will host) winner weekend off and will go straight through and host GF

Weekend 2 Sunday October 4 - winner of 3 v 4 will play loser of 1 v 2 (loser of 1 v 2 will host) winner will take other place in GF

Weekend 3 Sunday October 11 - Grand Final

Gold Competition

Will remain at eight rounds, the board said.

Weekend 1 Saturday October 10, 2 v 3 (2 will host)

Weekend 1 Sunday October 11, 1 v 4 (1 will host)

Weekend 2 Sunday October 18 - Grand Final - winner of each game will play and the highest ranking team will host.