Different community fundraiser

LEADING regional community charity organisation, The Northern Rivers Community Foundation will host a fundraising gig with a difference from 6pm on Wednesday 29 art the Brunswick Picture House.

An onstage Q&A will be moderated by Kerry O'Brien looking at the challenges of developing jobs in the creative industries for youth in the region.

Panelists will include the writer and director of the ABC's new short drama series shot in the Northern Rivers DEADLOCK- Billie Pleffer, CEO of the local film and tv industry group Screenworks- Ken Crouch and Harry O'Meara and Emily Page who worked in lighting and production on DEADLOCK.

MC for the night is Mae Wilde (Ilona Harker) and NRCF's Chair John Callanan, who in a previous life was an auctioneer, will oversee a silent auction with treats including accommodation, dining and retail.

All funds raised will go to Northern Rivers Community Foundation, the region's philanthropic organisation dedicated to improving the lives of those less fortunate in our community.

Their annual community grants program funds social, cultural and environmental projects that use innovative and sustainable solutions to address critical needs in our community.

To book for the event go to https://www.eventbrite.com .au/e/nrcf-fundraiser-at- brunswick-picture-house