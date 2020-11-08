Menu
Police are appealing for information about a car accident in Casuarina.
Did you see a black van hit another car?

Aisling Brennan
8th Nov 2020 10:00 AM

POLICE are appealing for anyone who might have seen a car backing into another and driving off in Casuarina on the weekend to assist with their inquiries.

A Toyota Yaris was reversing out of a parking space on Grand Parade, Casuarina about 4.30pm November 6, and had come to a complete stop when a black van heading east swerved and hit the rear of the Yaris.

The driver of the black van then continued without exchanging details with the other driver.

The vehicle involved in the crash is described as a black multi van Volkswagen with partial rego: CRV---.

Police are investigating the incident and will be viewing CCTV footage from the area.

If anyone can assist Police with their investigation is encouraged to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

car accidents casuarina tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

