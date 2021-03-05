Did you feel that? Sneaky reminder that autumn is here

The days are getting shorter, and cooler.

The days are getting shorter, and cooler. Liz Martin

Sorry to break it to you, but summer is over. And last night proved it.

There was a definite coolness in the breeze last night; not yet the biting cold of winter, but a sure sign those warmer days are coming to an end.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Lismore got down to a minimum of 14 degrees last night.

A bit chilly, but we can handle that.

And anyway, with a bright sunny day ahead of us and a top of 30 degrees expected, it's the perfect way to roll into the weekend.

Unfortunately today's sunshine may not last for Saturday and Sunday.

BoM says tomorrow will be partly cloudy on the Northern Rivers, with a 50 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.

Winds south to southeasterly at 15 to 25km/h, becoming light in the late evening.

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 18 degrees, with daytime temperatures reaching the mid 20s.

It will similar on Sunday, with a 20 per cent chance of rain and light winds.

A hazardous surf warning has been issued for the Byron Coast for Saturday.

The NSW Police Force and Marine Area Command advise that people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.