Diaz’s rare interview about marriage

Cameron Diaz has chosen to not make a film since she married Benji Madden in 2015. (Pic: Instagram

Cameron Diaz truly took the plunge when she married Benji Madden.

In a rare interview, Diaz spoke to InStyle about her very private marriage to the Good Charlotte rocker.

"I don't know if I was ready (when I got married), but I knew Benji was special. He's just a good man," she told the magazine of their 2015 nuptials. "There's no bullsh*t. It's really refreshing. I'm really grateful for him. I like doing my own thing."

Diaz, 46, also said her marriage to Madden was "the best thing" to ever happen to her.

"My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner," she shared. "Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

The former actress - she officially announced her retirement from Hollywood in March 2018 - previously said she waited until 41 to get married because she hadn't found the right person.

"I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband, you know? I had boyfriends before. And there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends," Diaz told pal Gwyneth Paltrow at a live event. "And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything. Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values - we're totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other."

