Diaz’s perfect reaction to comment

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are part of the same family, something that seems to have surprised some fans.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old Bad Teacher actress reacted in the funniest way after a fan reminded everyone that the pair are sisters-in-law.

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie attend House of Harlow in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

Writer Ashley Fern pointed out on Twitter the familial connection.

"Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz are sister in laws and I feel like we don't talk about it enough," wrote Fern on Twitter.

The pair often hang out together. Picture: Getty Images

The tweet was later shared to the meme Instagram page @betches, and Diaz commented with fake shock, writing, "[twin emoji] ?!? [mind blown emoji] !!! [winky faces] @nicolerichie."

Fern replied to Diaz in the comment section, "I feel seen in all the best possible ways."

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are related by marriage. Nicole was first married to Joel Madden in December 2010, with Diaz marrying Joel's twin brother Benji Madden five years later in 2015.

Joel and Nicole have been married since 2010. Picture: Getty Images

The two women are also aunties, with Nicole and Joel sharing 12-year-old daughter Harlow and 11-year-old son Sparrow and Cameron and Benji welcoming baby girl Raddix Madden in December 2019.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz recently welcomed a baby daughter. Picture: Instagram

Since becoming sister-in-laws the two have kept their friendship private, but are close.

Before Cameron married Benji, Nicole appeared on Watch What Happens Live in 2014.

"I approve of anything that's going to make Benji happy," Nicole said. "I am a devoted sister-in-law. I'm happy for anyone who is happy, and I want everyone to be surrounded with love."

When Diaz gave birth to her daughter, a source told Us Weekly that Nicole and Joel were "thrilled".

"Nicole and Joel have been so great, and they've offered to help in any way they can, both now and moving forward," the insider added. "They're going to be a huge part of Raddix's life - the plan is to really integrate the two families so all the kids can grow up together and be one big, happy family."

In August this year, Diaz made a rare on screen appearance when doing a remote interview with Gwyneth Paltrow for 'In goop Health: The Sessions'.

She was asked, "What did it feel like to walk away from a movie career of that magnitude?".

"Peace. I got a peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself," Diaz responded. "Even as you're saying it, I'm like, I feel grounded, and light."

"It's a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won't understand it, I know you understand it, but it was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there," Diaz said.

"There's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there."

"I get the overwhelming energy of the attention being put towards me."

"When you're making a movie, they 'own you'. You're there 12 hours a day for months on end. You have no time for anything else."

"I handed off parts of my life to other people - and they took it. And I had to basically take it back."

Diaz said actors are "infantilised" by handlers and she wanted to be "self-sufficient".

"I really needed to know that I could take care of myself and that I knew how to be an adult, and I knew how to navigate the world of the complexity of being an adult and having responsibility."

Originally published as Diaz's perfect reaction to comment