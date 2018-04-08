Mummy blogger destroys PC brigade in parenting posts

Sia Cooper has had it with people shaming stay-at-home mothers.

"LAZY" and "useless" are just some of the names being directed at social star, Sia Cooper.

Her crime? Being a stay-at-home mum.

This week, she launched an angry, three-part tirade on Instagram, attacking mothers who tear one another down.

The "Diary of a Fit Mommy" blogger revealed she has been judged for pretty much every aspect of her life.

From working out during pregnancy and enjoying the occasional glass of wine, to using canned goods and plastic crockpot liners.

With the phrase "bad mom" inked on her skin, she let loose one last time.

"I've been told that I did nothing when I was a stay at home mum and that SAHMs were 'lazy' and 'useless'," she wrote.

"The people who made these comments were (mostly) moms who worked outside the home.

"Now let's talk about working mothers and how they've been called bad moms for choosing to make a living outside the home to provide for their families. It seems like no mother can win here! What gives? You're damned if you choose to stay home and raise your kids and you're damned if you make a career for yourself."

She added, "I think SAHMs are just as valuable as the career moms and vice versa. Do not let anyone make you feel guilty for doing what you feel is best for you and your family. Keep on being a "bad mom".

Cooper, who runs a personal training business alongside her blog, revealed she is actually the main breadwinner of her household.

Her husband was able to quit his job, due to her $651,000 salary.

"Being a mom isn't easy and there is no wrong way to parent IF your kids are loved, healthy, and being taken care of. Am I right?"

