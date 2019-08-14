Menu
FINALLY: Byron Bay Lennox Head Under 10's team.
Devilish Dolphins get four into the finals

Christian Morrow
14th Aug 2019 12:37 PM

BYRON Bay Lennox Head have finished off the season well with four teams advancing into the finals over the next few weeks with the courageous Under 10's team taking out the winning honours in their age group.

The Under 10's, coached by former NRL player, Brad Izzard, will now have the opportunity to play a curtain raiser at CBUS Stadium before the Titans vs Dragons game on 7th Sept.

Congratulations to all of the players and the support staff for an amazing season.

Good luck to the teams heading into finals.

