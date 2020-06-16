Devil of a dream team
SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig picks his Byron Bay Red Devils team of the decade (2010-2019) in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.
Fullback, Brad Lees
Best suited for fullback and was a lot more potent in attack when he moved there from centre.
Wing, Bill King
Freakish ability and once scored six tries in a single game in 2014.
Centre Clarence Kelly
Formed a great centre-wing combination with King for a couple of seasons.
Kelly also won a grand final with the Red Devils in 2008 and represented NSW Country the next season.
Centre, Chris King
Plenty of talent and could outclass most centres with his size and skill.
Wing, Hayden Rosenbaum
A lot of wingers have come and gone over the years, but Rosenbaum was the most reliable.
He could always find his way to the tryline.
Five-eighth, Jared de Thierry
All class in the halves and no coincidence that he was the chief playmaker in the 2008 and 2014 grand finals.
De Thierry could dominate with his kicking game.
Halfback, Ryan O’Connell
A constant threat for a number of years and played most positions in the backline between 2012-2017.
He was dominant at fullback and transferred his try-scoring ability into the halfback position in his later years.
Prop, Chris Coleman
Hit the line hard and hammered opposition forward packs with his defence.
Hooker, Peter Flannery
Versatile and still underrated for what he did during his time at the club.
He always looked good whether the team was strong or in a rebuild season.
Prop, Simon Kelly
One of the first players you would pick in any team.
Kelly did more than his fair share of the work and has been one of the best front-rowers in the competition for over a decade.
Second row, James Griffiths
Another position the Red Devils have struggled with for depth and they would have won a lot more games if Griffiths stayed at the club longer.
He was a big contributor when they reached the grand final in 2014.
Second row Matt Gallagher
Arrived at the club without much fanfare in 2017 but had played at a high level as a junior.
He quickly became their best player that year and carried that form into his final season last year.
Lock, Ben Webber
Webber had a horror run of injuries over the years but he kept bouncing back to form.
A tenacious worker who has done plenty for the club on and off the field.