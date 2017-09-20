Devil Dolphins in big season finale

BYRON Bay Lennox Head Junior Rugby League club had a successful weekend with three teams playing in their Grand Final last saturday.

The under 10's led the charge and put up a gallant battle to some tough Tugun defence.

They may not have taken out the title this season but they were very proud to be a part of the Grand Final in their first competitive year.

The whole team played exceptionally well and had a great time with the Group 18 Under 10 Player of the Year award going to our very own Leon Kelly.

Next to step up were the Under 12's who were the Minor Premiers this year. They had a hard game but our boys and girl, got up to win 12-6 in a nail biter against Bilambil.

They tackled hard and were great in attack holding out a scoreless Bilambil in the second half.

Finally, our Under 13's took the field and put on an outstanding display to also win 40-8. It was by far one of their best games all season with faultless attack and defence.

Our 13's player, Michael Roberts, took out the Player of the Final award which was very well deserved.

After the finals the club went back to their Byron Bay Red Devil Park field for a camp out and cook up celebration with Presentation Day the following morning.

Congratulations to all of the players, their coaching staff and their parents for an exceptional year and a huge thank you to the club and the committee for their tireless efforts.

We would also like to thank all of our sponsors. We would not be the successful club we are without all of these people.

Enjoy your off season all, and if anyone is interested in being a part of the club next year, please contact us on Facebook or at: byronbay lennoxheadjrl.sporting pulse.net