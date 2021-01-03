'DEVASTATING': House collapses before fireys arrive at scene

UPDATE 12PM:

Irreplaceable family memorabilia and personal belongings have been destroyed along with a 100-year-old home after a devastating fire in the Northern Rivers overnight.

Dunoon Rural Fire Brigade captain Mike Berry said firefighters were woken from their beds about 3am after a close neighbouring property called Triple-0 when they heard a bang in the early hours of Sunday morning and saw the timber building alight.

It is understood the home was one on a 100-acre Corndale property and the roof had already collapsed when crews from the NSW Rural Fire Service's Dunoon, Tullera and Alphadale stations arrived.

"The house was on the ground when we got there," Capt Berry said.

A home has been destroyed by a fire in Corndale overnight. Photo: NSW RFS - Alphadale Brigade

"Unfortunately with these old timber houses- it doesn't take them long to go.

"It's just devastating for the home-owner, he not only lost his house but all his things and grandfather's memorabilia."

Capt Berry said the four RFS trucks and one NSW Fire and Rescue truck from Lismore could see the flames before even pulling up at the Dorroughby Rd address about 3.30am.

After some initial trouble finding on-site water, firefighters were able to draw from a 20,000L water tank at the property.

The house's occupant was not home at the time.

Police, paramedics and a team from Essential Energy also attended the blaze.

Capt Berry said the hot roofing iron on top of the home debris made it difficult to know if the fire was completely out but crews would continue to return and monitor the site to cool it down.

