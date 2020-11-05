Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Education

Devastated students say ‘we don’t want your super school’

Liana Boss
5th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

STUDENTS at Murwillumbah East Public School were still waiting for long-promised new buildings after damage caused by the 2017 flood.

Now, they have been left upset and angry over a decision to merge four Murwillumbah schools.

MEPS student Zoe Johnson, Year 5, said she was “devastated” when she heard of plans for her campus to be amalgamated with Murwillumbah Primary School and Murwillumbah and Wollumbin High Schools in a new $100 million mega-campus.

<< REVEALED: Govt secretly planned school merger for months >>

<< $100M plan to combine education campuses >>

<< Shock development plan raises questions about jobs, land >>

<< PEOPLE POWER: How community plans to fight ‘mega school’ >>

The new school, announced by the state government last week, is to be known as Murwillumbah Education Campus.

“We’ve been told that we’re going to be getting new buildings and obviously that’s untruthful now,” Zoe said.

“I think the government should be truthful.

“We like it how it is.

“Just give us our new buildings please. We don’t want a super school.”

Fellow student Isaac Rose, who is in Year 6, said he would be sad to see the history of his school disappear.

“It’s terrible that they didn’t let our community have a say in it,” Isaac said.

“Our P & C have been fighting to get us our new buildings.

“We’re still recovering from (Cyclone) Debbie.

“Senior students are in demountables at this point.

“We want our future generations to come here because it’s a really nice school.

“It’s a disgraceful decision to not let our community have a say.”

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot and members of the school community gathered outside MEPS on Wednesday.

Barry Miller was treasurer of the MEPS P & C in the 80s, has been a principal at three high schools and worked at Murwillumbah High School in the late 80s and early 90s.

Wollumbin High School opened on North Arm Rd, on the western side of the town, in 1995.

Mr Miller said he was “stunned” when he heard of the announced merger.

“I can’t see how a mega-campus could possibly fit on the site of the existing Murwillumbah High School,” Mr Miller said.

The government has said there are also plans for a health hub on the site but Mr Miller said he’s unsure how this will work.

“I’d say to the government, we want your $100 million,” he said.

“I don’t know where that figure comes from … (but) I’d say to them we want your $100 million and we want it to improve the schools we already have because they serve our community.”


murwillumbah east public school murwillumbah education campus murwillumbah high school murwillumbah public school murwillumbah school merger northern rivers education northern rivers schools wollumbin high school
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen firey charged with deliberately lighting blazes

        Premium Content Teen firey charged with deliberately lighting blazes

        News THE young RFS volunteer has been accused of deliberately lighting more than a dozen grass fires over the past month.

        Father who ‘cast’ infant into river acquitted of murder

        Premium Content Father who ‘cast’ infant into river acquitted of murder

        Crime Man cleared of child's murder due to mental health

        REVEALED: Govt secretly planned $100M project for months

        Premium Content REVEALED: Govt secretly planned $100M project for months

        Education Controversial school merger has been in planning for a long time

        School lockdown update: Police make arrest over incident

        Premium Content School lockdown update: Police make arrest over incident

        News POLICE have charged a person in relation to the lockdown at a Lismore primary...