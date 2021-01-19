Detail in Beckham photos send fans wild

Fans pointed out how similar Romeo looks to his mother. Picture: Instagram/L'Uomo Vogue

Fans pointed out how similar Romeo looks to his mother. Picture: Instagram/L'Uomo Vogue

Romeo Beckham has made his official magazine cover debut for L'Uomo Vogue.

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham is the cover star of the Generation Issue complete with blonde hair and sporting a series of eye-catching outfits.

But it is his striking resemblance to his famous mum Victoria that has fans raving, along with the peroxide blonde hair that brought back memories of father from the early 2000s.

Romeo celebrated the cover in an Instagram post on Monday, writing, "Excited to share my first cover shoot for @luomovogue."

Fans couldn't help but notice how similar Romeo looks to his mother. Picture: Instagram/L'Uomo

The young star was photographed in an oversized green cardigan and chunky Prada boots taken by the photography duo Mert & Marcus.

Dad David shared images from the photoshoot to his own Instagram.

"So proud of you @romeobeckham," he wrote. "What an incredible first cover for @luomovogue."

Victoria wrote, "So proud of you @romeobeckham."

The hair is very young David. Picture: Instagram/L'Uomo

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise the teen and point out he is his mother's spitting image.

"Looks just like his mom," wrote one fan

"No mistaking who his mom is…WOW," said another.

"He looks just like his Momma‼"wrote a third.

"Spitting image of his mother."

"You can see both his mum and dad in him bless him good luck to him."

It's not the first time the young star has been likened to his mum.

On Romeo's 18th birthday last year, he posted a photo cuddling his younger sister Harper, making fans do a double-take.

Romeo Beckham when he was 18-years-old …

Meanwhile, Beckham fans are set to see even more of the family very soon, as they recently signed a $29 million deal with Netflix.

The show will mainly follow David, but will also feature unseen footage of their lives, thanks to the family keeping a detailed archive.

A source told The Sun: "This is a real coup for Netflix - and will show a completely different side to David, one the public very rarely get to see.

David and Victoria are the parents to Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15 and Harper, 9.

Romeo in his first cover shoot. Picture: Instagram/L'Uomo Vogue