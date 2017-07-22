Despite dying young James leaves a legacy

NEWLYWEDS James Arthur Hanna and his young bride Margaret Ramsay had married on March 9, 1893 and were starting their life together on his farm at Brunswick River.

However, tragedy struck them only a couple of months later.

While typhoid fever has always been around it was only in 1880 that the source was discovered.

Karl Joseph Eberth was the first to describe the bacillus that was suspected to cause typhoid.

Today we know it as Salmonella.

The first effective vaccine for typhoid was developed by Almroth Edward Wright and was introduced for military use in 1896.

This made a significant improvement to the health of soldiers at war, who were more likely to be killed by typhoid than in combat at that time.

This vaccine was further developed over the following years in London.

But for James it would be too late.

He was born in Kiama in 1860 and was considered an industrious, bright young man.

He showed his ingenuity by selecting land on the Brunswick River.

As he worked hard to increase his wealth, he was also seen as a man of the community, and for a small burgeoning area like the Brunswick River, it was an important role.

During his time on the Northern Rivers he must have met the young woman Margaret, daughter of Mrs F McLeod of Maclean, who was to become his wife.

At only 31 years of age, James was struck down by "typhoid fever in a very virulent form”, according to The Richmond River Herald and Northern Districts Advertiser.

Despite regular attendance from his doctor, his wife and a wide circle of family and friends to support him, he died on May 28, 1893.

What no-one realised, possibly not even Margaret herself, is that James left his legacy behind in the form of his daughter Jane, who was born the following year.

James' headstone can be found at the Pilgrim Park cemetery on the way into Brunswick Heads.

