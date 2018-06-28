Desperately seeking a vision

WHITE RIOT: The Community Alliance for Byron (CABS) is a collection of Byron based community groups.

WHITE RIOT: The Community Alliance for Byron (CABS) is a collection of Byron based community groups. Christian Morrow

WHEN it comes to development in the Byron Shire, will too much ever be enough for some?

To find the answer to that question and others, the Community Alliance for Byron Shire will be hosting a forum to examine how Byron grows into the future.

University of Sydney's Professor Nicole Gurran, an expert in comparative urban planning systems and approaches to housing and ecological sustainability will address the forum.

She will be joined, remotely, by Trish Burt, convenor of Neighbours Not Strangers, a group advocating for residents' rights in the face of Airbnb and similar platforms.

"CABS is honoured

that Professor Gurran and Ms Burt have accepted our invitation to speak at the forum,” CABS president Matthew O'Reilly said.

"CABS has invited council staff to the forum to help navigate what informs the Draft Residential Strategy and how it is put together. With the Draft Byron Employment Land Strategy, the Residential Strategy will set the scene for development in the Shire for the next ten to twenty years.

"There will also be fantastic local speakers who have a history and background with growth issues - including Dailan Pugh AO, conservationist and artist.

"The forum will look at the data and interrogate issues such as how much are we growing, how much is too much and where should we grow?

"We will also consider the likely impact of the new proposed legislation on Airbnb and similar platforms and what we can do to mitigate or push back.

"CABS continues to receive feedback from its member organisations and Byron Shire ratepayers that excessive development is undermining the spirit and integrity of the Byron community.

"If we don't get the community's values, priorities and vision properly embedded in the planning framework we risk Byron becoming just another Tweed Heads, Ballina or the Gold Coast.”

The forum is on from 10am-1pm on Saturday July 7 at the Byron Community Centre. Admission is $5 concession or $10.