Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rescue services are trying to find a man who has disappeared of the Coffs Harbour coast.
Rescue services are trying to find a man who has disappeared of the Coffs Harbour coast.
Breaking

Desperate search for young man missing at sea

Sherele Moody
by
20th Jan 2020 8:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A search is underway for a man who went missing while swimming at a beach north of Coffs Harbour,

About 5.30pm on Monday, emergency services were called to Mullaway Beach after reports of a missing swimmer.

Witnesses told police the 22-year-old man entered the water and got into trouble.

A friend tried to rescue him but was unsuccessful and the man has not been seen since.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and commenced a search for the man, assisted by the Marine Area Command, Surf Lifesavers, Volunteer Marine Rescue and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

coffs harbour editors pick missing man mullaway beach search and rescue
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big thunderstorms forecast before hot weather returns

        premium_icon Big thunderstorms forecast before hot weather returns

        News AFTER a welcome deluge of rain on the Northern Rivers over the weekend, which saw more than 100mm of rain in some towns, more thunderstorms are on the radar today.

        ’Excellent news’: Rain puts out all but one bushfire

        premium_icon ’Excellent news’: Rain puts out all but one bushfire

        News Fire authorities warns that the danger period is not yet over.

        Cyclists shot at in drive-by attack

        premium_icon Cyclists shot at in drive-by attack

        Crime Anyone with information about the drive-by incident has been urged to come...

        Safety, traffic concerns over proposed $19.3m development

        premium_icon Safety, traffic concerns over proposed $19.3m development

        News The plans are on public exhibition until early next month.