Desperate search for PTSD dog

Brian disappeared from his owner’s home last week and is suspected to have been stolen.

Former serviceman Brenton Lawrence is pleading for the community to help find his unofficial PTSD dog, who he says was stolen from his northern suburbs home last week.

Brian, pictured, a three-year-old bull mastiff, "disappeared" from Mr Lawrence's Uleybury home on Thursday.

"I've gone outside to let him back in because it's hot … and he was gone," he said.

Mr Lawrence suffers severe PTSD following his service in the Australian Army, and Brian helps him stay calm.

The 54-year-old said someone took advantage of Brian's placid nature.

"He's such a friendly dog. If someone just said 'Come on, let's go for a drive', he would just jump right in the car."

A $1000 reward is being offered to the person who returns Brian.