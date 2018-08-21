Menu
Login
News

BREAKING: Worker dies after being trapped in water tank

Liana Turner
by
21st Aug 2018 3:04 PM | Updated: 4:59 PM

UPDATE 4.48pm: A MAN trapped in a water tank on a property near Casino has died.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the fatal workplace accident near Casino.

About 1.10pm today emergency services were called to a property on Sextonville Road, Dyraaba, after reports a man was unconscious in a water tank.

The man died at the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and have notified SafeWork NSW.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or on the website.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Original story: A RESCUE operation is under way after a man became trapped in a tank.

Emergency services have been sent to Sextonville Rd at Dyraaba, north-west of Casino, where a man is believed to have been working on the tank before becoming trapped.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they had crews at the scene.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said several crews had arrived about 2.15pm and were assisting a Police Rescue squad.

He said it was not known if what the tank contained, or whether it was empty.

"It does appear to be a confined space scenario," he said.

"(Fire crews) are essentially assisting police."

More details to come.

ambulance editors picks emergency richmond police district water tank
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Power plays everywhere as Premier drops into Byron

    Power plays everywhere as Premier drops into Byron

    News BEN Franklin decides to run in Ballina, Dutton tries to unseat PM Turnbull and protesters hover, all in a day's work for NSW Premiere Gladys Berejiklian

    • 21st Aug 2018 4:19 PM
    Eat, sing, drink, laugh and help farmers

    Eat, sing, drink, laugh and help farmers

    Whats On Events across the Northern Rivers to help Aussies in need

    New letting policy fight

    New letting policy fight

    News Letting policy fight doesn't let up

    Different community fundraiser

    Different community fundraiser

    News Boosting creative jobs for young people.

    Local Partners