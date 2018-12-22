Below the belt: X-rated jab leads to weigh-in scuffle

Dereck Chisora looks to be in the best condition of his professional career.

DERECK Chisora showed off his new ripped physique as he delivered Dillian Whyte a cheeky message during their weigh-in ahead of Sunday's fight.

The 34-year-old drew gasps from the crowd as he came in at 17st 8lbs 3oz - the lightest he has weighed since he faced Kubrat Pulev in May 2016.

Chisora has undergone a vigorous training regime since teaming up with manager David Haye and looks to be in the best condition of his professional career.

He has come in four pounds less than he did for his first meeting against the Body Snatcher - who tipped the scales at 17st 8lbs 8oz - and a whopping three pounds lighter than when he knocked out Carlos Takam in his last outing.

While the duo kept silent during their face-off, the former European heavyweight champion gave Whyte a message printed on his briefs.

"Dillian suck my," the not-so-subtle message read.

Dereck Chisora's not-so-subtle jab was below the belt.

Tensions boiled over backstage between the two bitter rivals, as the duo - as well as their entourages - had to be separated.

Both men know a win could get them a bout with heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua for the WBA, WBO and IBF titles on April 13.

Also, promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that the winner or loser of the fight could take on cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

Speaking of the fight, Haye said of Chisora: "Dereck is going to be there for 12 rounds, throwing bombs from the first round if needs be.

"It depends how much punishment both fighters can take. It depends how much power Dillian Whyte can take.

"It's going to come down to a bit of a battle of attrition. Where Derek faded in the first fight, I believe he'll be able to maintain the crazy pace that he set for himself.

"When there's so much at stake, you want to be able to let your hands fly for 12 rounds.

Dereck Chisora taunts Dillian Whyte during the media workout.

"I feel there's going to be a stoppage in the fight. Both fighters are in better condition than they were the first time when there wasn't a knockout. Now the guys have got more in the tank, they are going to throw more shots.

"Their chins aren't going to be any better than they were in the first fight.

"If anything they are going to be worse, so I definitely feel it's going to be a knockout. The heat that Derek's bringing, the condition he's in, I definitely feel there's going to be a stoppage."

The fight will have the eyes of every major heavyweight in world boxing watching on as the two men battle inside London's 02 Arena on Sunday (AEDT).

The undercard gets under way from 5am with the main event expected to commence at roughly 9am.

ppeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.