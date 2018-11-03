Derby Day: Jen Hawkins goes out with a bang

In her final racing carnival as the face of Myer, Jennifer Hawkins is going out with a fashion bang. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

In her final racing carnival as the face of Myer, Jennifer Hawkins is going out with a fashion bang. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

THIS will be Jennifer Hawkin's final racing carnival as the face of department store Myer.

So, it's no surprise the model and television presenter is going out with a fashion bang, stunning in a sophisticated white gown by local designer Maticevski.

Before the action trackside, all eyes are on the slew of celebrity arrivals at various marquees at Flemington for Derby Day in Melbourne.

Jennifer Hawkins stuns in a white gown by Maticevski. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Hawkins was radiant in the gown, which features a thigh-high split. She paired it with a wide-brimmed hit by Melissa Jackson.

Early indications are that white is on trend this racing carnival, with fellow model and Myer ambassador Rachael Finch also opting for the colour.

Rachael Finch stuns in Maticevski and a flower crown. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Rachael Finch does a twirl in that fabulous skirt. Picture: AAP

She wowed in the full-skirt ensemble, also by Maticevski, and a flower crown by Ford Millinery.

Model and reality television star Elyse Knowles was another early standout, rocking a figure-hugging black one-sleeve Alex Perry number.

But it was her bling that caused a fuss - a whopping $100,000 worth of it, on loan from European house Bulgari.

Holy bling! Elyse Knowles is sporting a chic Alex Perry frock — but it’s the $100,000 worth of diamonds that really grabbed attention. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

"I'll be holding onto these for dear life today," she told the Herald Sun.

Rebecca Judd went for a monochrome pallets, turning heads as she arrived at the Bumble Marquee with husband Chris.

Chris and Rebecca Judd arrive at Derby Day at Flemington Racecourse. Picture: Getty Images

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew continues the popular Derby Day monochrome theme.

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew at Derby Day. Picture: Getty Images

Lindy Klim poses at Derby Day at Flemington. Picture: Getty Images

British racing identity Francesca Cumani in the mounting yard during Derby Day. Picture: AAP

More to come …