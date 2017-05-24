Derby dancing in the street

DERBY DANCERS: Members of Bangalow's Indian community dance their way down Byron Street as part of the Billycart Derby Parade.

MORE than 3000 thrill-seeking mums, dads and kids hit Bangalow's main street on the weekend for the annual Billycart Derby and Bangalow Public School's Mad Hatter's Tea Party.

The lunchtime street parade always features local community groups and the spectacular sight of Bangalow's Indian community dancing their way down the race track is always a highlight of the day.

This year's celebrity race was won by Peter Timbs, owner of the Italian Diner and one time Big Brother contestant.