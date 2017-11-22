Deputy steps up to principal job

BYRON Bay High School's new principal Janine Marcus has hit the ground running slipping seamlessly into the position after Peter King transferred to Griffith.

She has been teaching for 17 years and moved to Byron with her family from the Central Coast three years ago to take up a deputy position at the school.

"I actually never wanted to become a teacher, but after an uninspiring stint at the Powerhouse museum I returned to complete a masters of teaching,” she said.

"From the first practical lesson as an English History teacher I just fell in love with teaching, I think it was the connection with young people.”

Ms Marcus said the strengths of Byron High came down to its students and the staff and the way they were willing to collaborate.

"I have high expectations of our students and so do the staff and together with the way we collaborate we can provide the best for our students,” she said.

"In moving forward we have listened to the student voices, the community's voice and the staff to sketch out our next 3 year strategic plan.

"We need to embed skills programs to forge some 21st century future skills, such as critical and creative thinking, and strengthen our use of technology so even though we sit in a regional location our students can compete with students who come from inner city schools.

Most importantly we want the students entering the gates wanting to learn, enjoying their education and wanting to do their best.