Denzil's 70 years of soulful service

SINCE Easter Day 1947 Denzil Thomas has played the organ for services at All Souls Anglican Church in Bangalow.

Last week, the Anglican Bishop of Grafton, the Reverend Doctor Sarah Macneil, and Rector of the Bangalow Parish Matthew Smedley presented Mr Thomas with certificates recognising his 70 years of service as an organist and 53-year contribution to the community as part of the Parish Council.

All Souls is hugely important in Denzil's family life, and he was baptised, confirmed and married there.

As a pragmatic man of the land he fully expects that his funeral will one day be conducted at All Souls.

"I've enjoyed playing there over the years and if I couldn't do it I would miss it,” he said.

At the age of 87, Denzil still works at his dairy farm just two and a half miles outside Bangalow, where he milks 75 cows twice a day with the help of his daughter.

"Both mother and father were staunch Anglicans and my earliest memory is travelling to All Souls with my sister and four brothers when I was four years old in a horse and sulky,” he said.

Mr Thomas replaced his sister as organist when he was 17 after she was transferred to Sydney by the Department of Education.

"My sister was a superb musician and I have always just thought of myself as only good enough to play hymns,” he said.

He and his sister were taught to play by one of

four nuns at the convent

that used to be part of St Kevin's in Bangalow, before going on to have lessons in Lismore.

"I was told by my teacher in Lismore that I would only ever be able to play hymns because my hands were too rough and strained from all the farm work,” he said.

"I rather like the old hymns, with two of my favourites being Praise My Soul the King of Heaven and Dear Lord and Father of Mankind Accept Our Foolish Ways.

"I think it's important for the community to sing together and I like to hear robust singing.”

Born in 1930, Denzil went to Possum Creek School before starting at Lismore High School in 1942. With two of his brothers away fighting in the Second World War, he left high school in fifth form to help his father run the farm.

"Denzil is a dedicated musician and usually comes in to the church on a Saturday afternoon to practice,” Father Matthew Smedley said. "Well done good and faithful Denzil.”