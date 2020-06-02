Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Black Lives Matter protests across the country after George Floyd's death
Black Lives Matter protests across the country after George Floyd's death
News

Demonstrations announced for local towns this weekend

Javier Encalada
2nd Jun 2020 4:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEMONSTRATIONS will be held this weekend on the Northern Rivers, sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement and unrest in the USA.

In Lismore, a call for a demonstration has been created on social media for this Saturday, June 6, at Spinks Park from 12.30pm.

The demonstration was called "protesting in Solidarity on Widjabul Wybal soil with the uprising in the USA and against the murders of Aboriginal people (Black Deaths in Custody)."

"Calling on our elders, our brothers, our sisters, to come rally and protest sharing this pain together standing in unity and solidarity.

"When we gather, lets all bend our knee and raise our fist in silence for the loss of all our black brothers and sisters (murdered)," the online event stated.

In Byron Bay, a similar event has been organised via online social networks for Saturday, June 6, from 2pm.

The event is organised by Bunyarra Cultural Collective and it will feature talks by local aboriginal advocates.

After the event, a march will be held towards the Byron Police Station for a peaceful vigil.

 

The demonstrations started a week ago in the USA after the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, who died in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota, while in police custody.

After consecutive days of civil unrest in Washington and other American cities, similar demonstrations have been recorded in Europe.

Other events have been organised around Australia this weekend. 

More Stories

black lives matter bunyarra cultural collective byron bay demonstrations lismore northern rivers community news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Horse euthanised after contracting Hendra virus

        premium_icon Horse euthanised after contracting Hendra virus

        News THE owner noticed the horse was depressed and having difficulty breathing last week.

        From a ‘what the f--k’ moment to incredible new project

        premium_icon From a ‘what the f--k’ moment to incredible new project

        News SHE lost both of her jobs during the pandemic and felt like she had no purpose.

        10 homes, 10 pools: $5.5 million DA lodged with council

        premium_icon 10 homes, 10 pools: $5.5 million DA lodged with council

        News EACH home in the proposed development, now on exhibition, is to have its own pool.

        Greens select candidates for the next council election

        premium_icon Greens select candidates for the next council election

        Politics AT least some faces of the council are set to change after the result was...