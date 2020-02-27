Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two groups are helping those living with dementia and their carers to connect with each other.
Two groups are helping those living with dementia and their carers to connect with each other.
Community

Dementia support groups caring for the carers

Liana Turner
27th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CARING for someone with dementia can be a challenging and emotionally exhausting task. But the Byron Carers Coffee Club might be able to help.

Karen Harborow, the dementia-friendly communities activity co-ordinator at Byron Shire Respite Service, said living with dementia or caring for someone who had the condition could be difficult and isolating.

"A majority of people with dementia live in their own homes with their carers, who may be partners, family or friends," she said.

"Often both people, with dementia and their carers, feel socially isolated and wish they had more opportunities to interact with people in the community and to participate in social or other activities."

In addition, new local dementia alliance Byron Shire Dementia Friends is working with Dementia Australia to raise awareness and promote social inclusion.

"Dementia-friendly communities encourage organisations, businesses, commun­ity groups and individuals to make practical changes that will have a positive impact on the lives of people living with dementia and their carers," Ms Harborow said.

The Byron Carers Coffee Club and Dementia Friends were both launched by Byron Shire Respite Service.

For information, phone Ms Harborow 0412 911 613, email dementiafriendly@byronrespite.com.au or visit dementiafriendly.org.au.

byron bay dementia dementia help
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Aussie dollar hits 11-year low

    Aussie dollar hits 11-year low
    • 27th Feb 2020 12:38 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to avoid the first year university blues

        premium_icon How to avoid the first year university blues

        News MAKING the transition into university can be tough for anyone but research shows that first year students are particularly susceptible to the pressure and drop out.

        • 27th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
        North Coast runner secures titles as state’s top U20s steeplechaser

        premium_icon North Coast runner secures titles as state’s top U20s...

        Athletics THE Byron Bay runner competed at the NSW Athletics Junior State Championships.

        • 27th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
        The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        premium_icon The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        News It’s a fee consumers are slugged with often

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.