Delta Goodrem ‘getting married’

DELTA Goodrem is reportedly getting married to on-off boyfriend Matthew Copley, after a purported invite to their intimate ceremony was leaked. New Idea has published details of the singer's secret upcoming marriage to Copley, who is also a musician.

According to the mag, the ceremony will be held on Goodrem's birthday, November 9, and will see the singer wear a Lisa Ho dress for a beach ceremony in Hawaii followed by dinner.

According to New Idea, Delta Goodrem has plenty to smile about. Picture: Christian Gilles

While we would normally encourage scepticism about a gossip mag story, New Idea also went ahead and published a picture of what they say is Goodrem and Copley's save the date invitation for the nuptials.

The invite features the headline "Shhhhhhhhh!" and "keep it quiet …" - words that were clearly not heeded by whoever shared it with New Idea.

"Please join Delta & Matthew for a surprise ceremony," the invite read, listing an address in South Maui, Hawaii. "More details to follow."

news.com.au have contacted Goodrem's rep for comment.

Goodrem and Copley. Picture: Instagram @matthew.copley

Goodrem and Copley reportedly met in October last year while she was touring Australia and were photographed kissing poolside during a Hawaiian holiday on New Year's Eve.

But in March, Goodrem told the Kyle & Jackie O Show she was single, appearing to confirm that her romance with Copley was over.

However it's possible that The Voice Australia coach could have been trying to downplay her relationship, with Goodem telling InStyle Australiain May she now strives to keep her romances private.

Goodrem was previously engaged to Brian McFadden

"I made a conscious decision when I was 30 that I'm not somebody who wants to talk about relationships," she said.

"I made a (choice) that I'm not even going to comment 'yes' or 'no' … I've said nothing for three or four years - all I've kept saying is 'I'm single and I'll let you know when I'm in a serious relationship.' And I will."

Goodrem's new approach comes after a string of high profile romances, with the singer becoming engaged to Irish pop star Brian McFadden before splitting in 2011 after a seven-year romance.

She also dated tennis star Mark Philippoussis as a teenager and enjoyed a 10-month romance with Nick Jonas before splitting in 2012.