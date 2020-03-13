Delight in diverse music, food and dance for a good cause

Byron YAC co-ordinator Stephanie Sims, Taiko drumming group leader Mayu Akiba and drummers Koutaro Hayase, Kai Akiba And Shanti Pillay are gearing up for their Harmony Day celebrations.

IT certainly takes a village to raise a child.

That's why Byron Youth Service is hoping the community will show generous support for the group's upcoming Harmony Day celebrations.

BYS and Fishheads have teamed up to present the Harmony Day event on March 21.

Byron YAC co-ordinator Stephanie Sims said the event would "celebrate multiculturalism" and "bring everyone together".

It'll be a night of diversity, delicious food and dancing, she said.

"There's going to be plate-throwing so we'll have a bit of a Greek thing going," she said.

The Japanese Taiko drumming group has been practising hard for the event.

As well as celebrating a wide range of cultures, it's all helping another good cause.

"The main thing is, of course, bringing the community together and promoting BYS and having a good night," Ms Sims said.

"The money raised will help us run our programs.

"A lot of our programs are funded by government, but not all.

"So the money will go toward providing programs that are not funded.

"At the moment … we don't have a boys' program."

BYS has funding for a girls' program but Ms Sims said it would be great to expand on that, as well as look at possible programs for the north of the shire.

"It would be good to get some money to run some more programs that are needed," she said.

"We need the community to help us."

The festivities will involve a range of international food offerings including Aussie seafood and Japanese, Greek, Spanish and Italian cuisine.

There will be performances from local band Soul'd, the Japanese Taiko Drumming group, Greek belly dancing and the Bunyarra dancers.

BYS manager Christian Tancred said Harmony Day was about "celebrating the many diverse and beautiful cultures that make up the community of Byron Bay, while always acknowledging the traditional owners".

"In these times of international unrest it is most important that we share and celebrate the beautiful cultures that make up our nation and what better way than with music and amazing international food," he said.

The Festa will be held at Fishheads Byron Bay from 6pm on Saturday, March 21.

Tickets are $60 per head and are available at www.bys.org.au/harmony-day .