Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mining magnate Clive Palmer's proposed Galilee Basin coalmine is facing further delay as the Queensland government extends the objection period.
Mining magnate Clive Palmer's proposed Galilee Basin coalmine is facing further delay as the Queensland government extends the objection period.
Business

Delay for Palmer's Galilee coal mine plan

by Robyn Wuth
12th Feb 2020 5:15 PM

Mining magnate Clive Palmer faces further delay to his proposed Galilee Basin coalmine after the Queensland government extended the objection deadline.

Mr Palmer's company Waratah Coal has proposed two open-cut operations and four underground longwall operations in central Queensland, removing a total of 40 million tonnes of coal a year.

It will include coal handling preparation plants and a 453km rail transportation network to Abbot Point.

The Galilee Coal Project - formerly known as China First - is understood to be four times the size of Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy granted the extension until April 3 to allow the community extra time to provide submissions.

"Like all resources projects, the Galilee Coal Project must meet Queensland's stringent environmental, technical and financial requirements," a spokesman said.

Waratah Coal has been contacted for comment.

clive palmer editors picks galilee coal project

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Winter Whales to hit waves, funds go to helping local groups

        premium_icon Winter Whales to hit waves, funds go to helping local groups

        Sport Register now for the event, which will help local charities and organisations.

        Lots in store throughout Byron Bay Surf Festival

        Lots in store throughout Byron Bay Surf Festival

        Surfing Film premieres, live music and surf events on offer

        Financial fraudster Aleksandra Frizell sentenced

        premium_icon Financial fraudster Aleksandra Frizell sentenced

        Crime Victims opened up about the ‘significant trauma’ they’ve suffered

        Flamenco guitar maestro on tour

        premium_icon Flamenco guitar maestro on tour

        Entertainment Spanish-Australian musician brings his tour to Byron Bay in February