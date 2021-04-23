Decision made on contentious development for Brunswick Heads

Annie Radermacher, George Radermacher, Leonie Davis, Jude Brazenor, Lisa Sandstrom, Gary Brazenor, Dave Carnovale at the Byron Shire Council chambers in Mullumbimby during the Thursday, April 22, 2021 ordinary meeting. The group has opposed the DA for The Corso mixed-use development planned for the Bayside area in its current form and have pushed for a better community hub. Picture: Liana Boss

Byron Shire Council has approved a contentious development in Brunswick Heads.

A group of community members were in the public gallery to show their opposition to the development application for The Corso, a mixed-use boarding house and commercial development in the Bayside area, when the council met on Thursday.

The $6.3 million proposal, from Oniva Pty Ltd, proposed business spaces, shop-top housing and a boarding house at 94 Kingsford Drive.



Judith Brazenor, representing Bayside Connected, told councillors they would be “voting to disregard 20 plus years of (their) own planning” if they approved the DA.

She said residents didn’t oppose development on the site but wanted to see better community facilities included in the plans and a greater proportion of commercial spaces.

“This is about services for our whole community,” she said.

Ms Brazenor said the proponent’s amendments were “tokenistic”.

“We ask you to say no to this development,” she said.

Councillor Sarah Ndiaye moved the staff recommendation that the development be approved.

“I understand there’s been a lot of community angst,” Cr Ndiaye said.

She said there had been changes to the DA following public consultation, including a reduction of dwelling units from 48 to 38.

“They don’t have to provide any affordable housing but they have chosen to do so,” she said.

“We’ve acknowledged there is a housing emergency, we’ve resolved on this fact.

“This development will provide more housing.

“There’s been a real response to community concerns, that increase in retail space and the way they’ve tried to accommodate ideas … show a willingness to try and accommodate the broader needs of the community.”

Deputy mayor Michael Lyon said he was convinced if the proposal went to the Land and Environment Court, the council would lost.

“I don’t like losing our community money unnecessarily,” Cr Lyon said.

“I’m not willing to take a risk on this when I don’t think we can win.

“It’s not about what we would like its about whether this development will get up.

“And I haven’t seen anything to change my mind.”

Crs Cate Coorey, Basil Cameron and Jan Hackett supported an amendment to knock back the development.

“We asked for a greater activation of the ground floor business area, we asked for changes to commercial and retail uses,” Cr Coorey said.

“We asked for pedestrian amenity and active transport links.

“People were hoping for something that created community.

“We are being pushed to consent to something that doesn’t really work in this spot.”

Mayor Simon Richardson reflected on the many developments some believed would “destroy” Byron.

He cited the Tallowwood development, Sunrise, Woolworths in Mullumbimby and Bunnings in the Byron Arts and Industrial Estate, among others.

“Stop saying things are going to destroy Byron,” Cr Richardson said.

“Delve deeper into what’s actually occurring. I think this ticks enough boxes for me to support.”

After Cr Coorey’s amendment was lost, the DA was approved in a 6-2 vote with Crs Cameron and Coorey voting against it.

