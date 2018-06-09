Decision looms for West Byron

HEAVY TRAFFIC: More than 200 locals turned up to rally in February against the West Byron Developments.

HEAVY TRAFFIC: More than 200 locals turned up to rally in February against the West Byron Developments. Christian Morrow

CRUNCH time on West Byron is fast approaching with the State's decision makers holding two public panels soon in Mullumbimby to decide the fate of the two developments planned for just outside Byron Bay.

Ahead of the sessions Byron Resident's group is urging opponents of the development to rally at 10am on Sunday June 17 in Apex Park near the Byron Surf Club.

The two Development Applications (DAs) seek to subdivide West Byron into 687 residential lots, including some in environmental zones, and will be decided by the States Joint Regional Planning Panel because they are worth more than $20million.

"It is not an overstatement to say that the Joint Regional Planning Panel (JRPP) will be deciding the future of our town,” said Cate Coorey for Byron Residents' Group.

"The impacts of a mega-suburb being approved at West Byron - on this town, its residents and its ecology - are enormous. The increased traffic congestion would make Ewingsdale Road impossible and result in the damaging of tourism and local business. It would spell the end of our koala population and the threatened frog species on the site.

"The time is now. The JRPP needs to understand that the only people who benefit from West Byron are the developers as it will give nothing to the town but take away so much. It won't even deliver affordable housing.

"If people want to help with the rally they should email: contact@byronresidentsgroup.org"

Those wishing to address the Planning Panel at a public meeting must register with the Secretariat before the meeting.

For more information call 02 8217 2060 or email enquiry@planningpanels.nsw.gov.au

The JRPP meeting are being held on Tuesday 19 June at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

Session times: 3.00pm - 5.30pm (both development applications) and 6.30pm - 8.00pm (Session two, both development applications)