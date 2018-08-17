Menu
The decision will be handed down in the Brisbane Supreme Court this afternoon. John Weekes
Decision expected in Traditional Owners versus Adani case

Mitchell Bazley
by
17th Aug 2018 2:33 PM

TRADITIONAL land owners and Adani are waiting in anticipation for Justice Reeves of the Federal Court to deliver decision over a land use dispute at 4.15pm today.

Wangan and Jagalingou Traditional Owners have challenged the legitimacy of a meeting funded by Adani to 'authorise' an ILUA (Indigenous Land Use Agreement), the certification of that purported ILUA by Queensland South Native Title Services, and the subsequent registration of the 'Adani ILUA' by the National Native Title Tribunal.

Wangan and Jagalingou spokesman Adrian Burragubba said no matter who wins, they expect an appeal.

"No matter what happens today, we are calling on the Queensland Government to rule out extinguishing our native title in any part of our land. No matter who wins, we expect an appeal," he said.

The decision will be handed down at the Brisbane's Federal Court.

