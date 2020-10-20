Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Northern Rivers received some much needed rain this week.
The Northern Rivers received some much needed rain this week.
News

DECENT RAIN: How much did your town get in past 24hrs?

David Kirkpatrick
20th Oct 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE gardens and water tanks of the Northern Rivers are breathing a sigh of relief after another decent night’s rain.

The region’s monsoonal conditions, of warm days, clouding over in the afternoon, leading to rain overnight, has dominated on Sunday and Monday.

It’s led to some decent rainfall. How did your town go in the past 24 hours?

Tweed Heads – 46mm

Alstonville – 31mm

Kyogle – 23mm

Lismore – 22mm

Nimbin – 20mm

The Channon – 19mm

Ballina – 18mm

Casino – 16mm

Mullumbimby – 13mm

Byron Bay – 9mm

Today, the chance of further rainfall has diminished.

Indeed, the forecast is for:

Partly cloudy. Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h increasing to 30 km/h before turning south-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late morning and early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Fire Danger – Far North Coast: Low-Moderate

Sun protection 9:00am to 4:00pm, UV index predicted to reach 9 [Very High]

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How boring jobs led to a new alcoholic kombucha business

        Premium Content How boring jobs led to a new alcoholic kombucha business

        News “IT’S such a new realm in the beverage industry … it’s not really cider, it’s not beer and nor is it wine.”

        Hit-and-run offender hid and watched scene after crash

        Premium Content Hit-and-run offender hid and watched scene after crash

        Crime Jimi Knight fatally struck a woman and injured a man in Nimbin

        ‘The Dunoon dam belongs in the last century’

        Premium Content ‘The Dunoon dam belongs in the last century’

        News Action group wants to change Rous' direction on its water strategy

        PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the NRRRL grand final?

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the NRRRL grand final?

        Sport AN ENTHUSIASTIC crowd were on hand at Kingsford Smith Park in Ballina to watch four...