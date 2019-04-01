Deb’s staggering workload at Nine

Deborah Knight speaks about a Facebook scan using her name on the Today show. Picture: Channel 9

Deborah Knight has been frequently described as one of the hardest working journalists in television - and there's no doubt she has more than earnt that reputation this year.

Since February, Knight has been filling not one but two roles at Channel 9, appearing on Today on weekday mornings in addition to hosting the Friday and Saturday 6pm news bulletins in Sydney.

This means the Nine personality has been working six days a week for almost two months, a workload that includes 17 and a half hours of morning television and two hour long night news bulletins.

Last Friday, Knight would have likely arrived at the Channel 9's Willoughby studios in Sydney for hair and makeup about 4am.

She appeared on air at 5.30am for Today, which ran until just after 9am. Then she was back for the evening news bulletin. That meant she did not finish work until 7pm. That's 15 hours between clocking on and clocking off, folks.

Knight also pulled double duty last month, hosting Nine's NSW state election coverage in addition to her regular Saturday news bulletin.

Prior to her appointment as Today host in January, Knight was a regular fill-in on the breakfast show for years and hosted Weekend Today from 2015 to 2017.

Deb Knight was appointed in January as Karl Stefanovic’s Today show replacement

In 2017, she stepped in to host Today alongside Karl Stefanovic for almost three months when Lisa Wilkinson abruptly quit the role.

When Knight, who was considered one of the top contenders for Wilkinson's role, missed out to Gardner she was given a new prime time gig instead.

Knight was appointed as host of Sydney's weekend evening news and would act as fill-in for weekday newsreader Peter Overton.

Knight also stepped up for the month of December last year alongside Adelaide newsreader Brenton Ragless when both Stefanovic and Gardner were on holidays.

When Knight was confirmed as Stefanovic's Today replacement in January, Nine News boss Darren Wick praised her work ethic - and rightly so.

"Deb Knight is hands-down one of the best interviewers in the country. An incredibly hard-worker, she cuts to the chase with every conversation," Wick said in a statement.

In taking on her new role as Today host Knight now has two permanent roles at Nine as she has continued hosting the Friday and Saturday evening news.

Knight told 9 Honey in January she was looking forward to spending time with her three children during the day on weekends.

"Having the Saturday morning sport and being able to do that with the kids and having the Sunday with the family is really precious, I'm looking forward to that," Knight said.

Knight’s salary is reportedly less than Gardner’s

According to The Daily Telegraph, Knight is on a salary of $650,000, a figure reportedly $100,000 less that what her Today co-host makes.

Gardner, who came on board as Today host in 2017 following Lisa Wilkinson's departure, is said to be making a number approaching the million-dollar mark, however, she has refused to confirm this.

Both Knight and Gardner's salaries are substantially less than what was made by their Today predecessor Stefanovic.

The Gold Logie winner is on a $2 million pay packet that he negotiated in 2015 after fielding an offer from rival network Channel 7.

Despite being let go from Today, Stefanovic has remained contracted to Nine this year.

Karl Stefanovic was axed from Today last December

However his only confirmed project for 2019 is This Time Next Year that he spent six days filming for earlier this year.

Stefanovic was axed as Today host last December after publicity over his lavish Mexican wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough.

Also shown the door during Channel 9's overhaul was Stefanovic's Weekend Today show host brother Peter who left the network after 15 years and Today sports reporter Tim Gilbert.

Today entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins was moved to Today Extra and Today newsreader Sylvia Jeffreys, who is married to Peter Stefanovic, was given a Nine News reporter role.

Nine declined to comment to news.com.au.