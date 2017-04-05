Debbie does Byron surf a favour

HI MATES,

What a wild week of weather we had in the shire with the leftovers from Cyclone Debbie coming to visit. The rain hammered hard and the flooding came so quick it left a pretty good mess in its wake. I hope everyone is getting back on track with it all.

The surf is starting to recover again after all that brown water came washing out of the rivers, creeks and estuaries. Surfing classes were cancelled at Style Surfing with the conditions being too radical but the experienced surfers got out there and made the most of it.

Town was pumping last week from The Pass to The Wreck and along Belongil Beach Breaks. Once the winds smooth out the open beaches, there will be plenty of waves there too. You still have to take care from the washout of flotsam and jetsam into the sea.

Keep clear from surfing river mouths until the ocean cleans right up.

Margaret River has been awesome to watch the pros tackle some heavy waves. We still have the Byron Bay Malibu Classic coming up on April 22-24 with all details at: byronbaymalibuclub.org.

Happy days and catch you in the waves. Gaz stylesurf@bigpond.com.