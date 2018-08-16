Deadly snake catching job up for grabs

Owner of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 Ritchie Gilbert is looking for a venomous snake catcher to join the team.

IF YOUR resume includes experience with handling snakes and highlights a passion for reptiles then this could be the perfect job opportunity for you.

Owner of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 Ritchie Gilbert is offering up a unique career move; but it's not for the faint-hearted.

Mr Gilbert has put the call out for a venomous snake catcher to join the team, with a prior experience in handling deadly reptiles a must.

"I'm looking for someone who just loves reptiles and is passionate about their conservation," he said.

"It's really important that we educate people about snakes so the right person would need to be all about promoting this message.

"People need not apply if they have never handled venomous snakes or if they don't have extensive knowledge of herpetofauna."

Mr Gilbert said it definitely wasn't a 9-to-5 job and it would require someone who was ready to be called out at all hours.

Despite this and the associated risks, Mr Gilbert said it would be a rewarding position for the right person.

"I've been a snake-catcher for 16 years and I do it because I want to educate people and I love the job," he said.

Mr Gilbert has taken a step back from the snake-catching side of the business to take charge of managing calls and the Facebook page.

He said during his busiest times as a snake-catcher he would work from 5am to 11pm and attend up to 19 call outs in one day.

"The role will require someone to go out to calls for both venomous and non-venomous snakes," he said.

"There are plenty of snakes on the Sunshine Coast that can kill you but I've had pretty good run over the past 16 years."

Mr Gilbert advertised the job at the beginning of this week and he said he had already received a great deal of interest.

To apply for the job contact the Facebook page Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 or email richie@qldsp.com.au.

Top 5 deadly snakes on the Coast

1. Eastern Brown snake

2. Tiger snake

3. Taipan

4. Death Adder

5. Red Belly Black