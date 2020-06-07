Deadly dust sparks wave of lawsuits as workers fall ill

A debilitating auto-immune disease has sparked a wave of legal action from construction workers exposed to the deadly dust on the job.

A debilitating disease linked to a deadly dust used in construction has triggered a new wave of legal action from sick workers.

Scleroderma - a rare auto-immune disease - is attacking the skin, blood vessels, muscles, and internal organs of workers exposed to silica dust.

Roger Singh, from Shine Lawyers, told the Sunday Herald Sun limited research and public information meant scleroderma patients had not drawn the link between the disease and working with silica.

Silica is found in sand, stone and concrete, with tiny particles released when material is ground or cut.

Mr Singh said workers were being left exposed, with some employers failing to provide basic protective measures such as respiratory masks and adequate ventilation systems.

Bradley Konndouras, pictured with his daughter, Hailey, has had two toes amputated, lost teeth, his gums are receding, fingers are skeletal and his right hand is almost permanently closed in a fist. Picture: Rob Leeson

"We've heard a lot about silica and silicosis, but among the carnage of silica dust is auto-immune diseases," Mr Singh said.

"These injuries have been flying under the radar, with people suffering in silence not knowing it is work related - the direct result of their employer's negligence, of putting profits before the safety of its employees."

Mr Singh, who was part of the National Dust Disease Task Force forum in Melbourne in October, said while silicosis injuries were readily accepted by the work cover insurer for statutory compensation, the auto-immune disease caused by the same dust was not.

Since 2018 Mr Singh has had 11 clients with scleroderma from exposure to silica dust make successful work cover insurance claims across the country.

This was despite scleroderma not being a proclaimed disease under the Workers Compensation Act.

His first claim to be accepted in Victoria was in September last year.

"It's been a fight to access justice and compensation for these workers," Mr Singh said.

"These cases are only the iceberg.

"What frightens me is that there would be so many more out there."

Craigieburn father Bradley Konndouras is one of only five Victorians to have their scleroderma diagnosis recognised as a work-related injury by WorkSafe.

The 40-year-old - declared 97 per cent incapacitated to work - recently received a six-figure workers' compensation payout.

Bradley Konndouras before was diagnosed with scleroderma.

Mr Konndouras now plans to sue Unimin - a minerals company who employed him at its silica milling factories in Lang Lang and Dandenong in Melbourne's southeast suburbs in 2000-2005 - for negligence in failing to provide a safe workplace.

By 2007, he developed fluid on the lung and was told he had Raynaud's disease. Two years later, he was diagnosed with scleroderma and pleurisy.

Mr Konndouras was shocked when he learnt in August last year his disease could have been work related.

"I often think, 'What happened if I didn't do that job, things could've been a whole lot different'. But I'm stuck with it so can't do anything about it."

Bradley Konndouras, 41, is suing his former employer, Unimin, after being diagnosed with scleroderma and Raynaud’s disease after being exposed to silica dust at work. Picture: Rob Leeson

DISEASE LEAVES LIFE IN RUINS

The life Bradley Konndouras once knew has gone to dust.

As a fit man in his 20s, he easily heaved heavy bags of silica over his shoulder and onto pallets.

Often he would come home with his clothes caked in a film of white powder.

"You'd get a puff of dust every time you threw a bag on the pallet," Mr Konndouras said.

"If a bag split open, the whole factory was white. It was like Christmas.

"You'd be covered head to toe - it would get up your nose and in your mouth."

The silica exposure while working in the Unimin factories in Lang Lang and Dandenong has seen him diagnosed with scleroderma.

So debilitating is the disease that, at only 40 years old, he was forced to give up work last year.

Struggling to breathe and with his skin constantly tightening - both symptoms of the rare auto-immune illness - he struggles with everyday tasks.

He has had two toes amputated, lost teeth, his gums are receding, fingers are skeletal and his right hand is almost permanently closed in a fist.

His old life - often outdoors, riding motorbikes or fishing from his boat - is gone.

"I don't want to go out any more and meet new people as I'm worried what they might think," he said.

"I can't hold a proper glass. Just meeting people, I can't shake their hand any more."

He did not know what he would do without the support of his wife, Rose, and their daughter Hailey, 19.

"I don't know what the future holds for me," he said.

"But there is no cure. It's only going to get worse

Originally published as Deadly dust sparks wave of lawsuits as workers fall ill