Menu
Login
DINOSAURS REBORN: Steve Backshall stars in the movie Deadly Dinosaurs .
DINOSAURS REBORN: Steve Backshall stars in the movie Deadly Dinosaurs . Darren Williams
Movies

Deadly 60 TV series presenter has dinosaurs in his sights

Seanna Cronin
by
20th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

STEVE Backshall is bringing dinosaurs back to life in his new movie, but this is no Jurrasic Park.

The award-winning presenter and adventurer, best known for his Deadly 60 TV series, is on a quest to find the world's deadliest dinosaur.

In his explorer's Dino Den, Steve brings dinosaurs back to life with cutting-edge CGI. Outside the lab, the spectacle is cranked up in a series of epic stunts, which reveal the raw power and scale of the largest reptiles to ever roam the earth.

"This is the result of a really concerted effort to make something just about dinosaurs and put them into context," he says.

"We've created machines to do the things dinosaurs used to do. Palaeontology is a science of gaps, a science of trying to read the holes in the fossil record. We're filling in those gaps with machinery."

In a junk yard in the south of England, Backshall lives out every boy's dream of building robotic dinosaurs.

"We built these monster machines to emulate the actions of the biggest and most frightening dinosaurs. It's absolutely amazing stuff," he says.

"For instance, we built a massive foot attached to a hugely powered machine and we're using that to create the stomp force of a Carcharodontosaurus.

"We also recreate the swing force of an Ankylosauru tail.

"We built dozens of these (machines) and use them to basically destroy stuff.

"We smashed up heaps of junk yard cars."

Deadly Dinosaurs is in cinemas now.

deadly 60 deadly dinosaurs movies steve backshall

Top Stories

    EDITORIAL: More accidentally good leadership

    EDITORIAL: More accidentally good leadership

    News MAKE no bones about it, we are all staring down the barrel of impending geezer-dom even here in Byron Bay.

    'It's laughable': Eliminated Byron bachelorette hits back

    'It's laughable': Eliminated Byron bachelorette hits back

    News Jamie-Lee on life after The Bachelor, her relationship with Brooke.

    LETTER: Call to close nude beach due to Queensland sex pests

    LETTER: Call to close nude beach due to Queensland sex pests

    News Call to kill off clothing optional beach.

    Truth about where you grew up

    Truth about where you grew up

    Lifestyle Research has revealed just how big an effect your suburb can have.

    Local Partners