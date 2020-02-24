Menu
Dead private school teacher reported to police

by Christopher Harris
24th Feb 2020 10:24 AM
Newington College's headmaster has reported former students' concerns over the "inappropriate behaviour" of a man who once taught at the elite Sydney school to police.

Days after letting former students know about the man's death, headmaster Michael Parker wrote to old boys of the $35,000 a year school last night to tell them that he had been contacted about the behaviour of the teacher, who was at the school from 1958 to 1992.

The follow up email sent from Newington’s headmaster on February 23.
"We have reported this new information to police and urge anyone who has concerns about this former teacher, or indeed information or concerns regarding any teachers, to contact the College and/or the police," he wrote.

Mr Parker had earlier in the week written to former students to inform them of the death of the former teacher who worked in the school's Wyvern House.

"Since receiving that email, several former students have contacted the school saying its content did not reflect their experiences of that person and alleging incidents of inappropriate behaviour by the former teacher during that period," he wrote.

Newington College campus in Stanmore.
"As a result of these emails, the College has investigated further, including its records. In light of these investigations we recognise the email should not have been sent.

"I again apologise for any distress the email has caused those students or anyone else."

The allegations of inappropriate behaviour follow the St Kevin's scandal in Melbourne, in which a headmaster gave paedophile coach Peter Kehoe a character evidence after he was convicted for grooming a pupil.

