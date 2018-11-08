Dead brothel owner wins election

Dennis Hof, a Las Vegas brothel owner who died last month, has beaten his Democratic opponent in the US midterm elections. Picture: AP

DECEASED brothel owner Dennis Hof managed to win an election for a Nevada state assembly seat in Tuesday's election.

The reality TV star, who died last month at his Love Ranch cathouse, garnered more votes than his Democratic opponent, Lesia Romanov, according to the Nevada Independent.

Dennis Hof with adult film star Cami Parker and Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss. Picture: Getty Images

Although polling sites were plastered with signs declaring him dead, results showed that Hof had 68.3 percent of the vote versus Romanov's 32 percent.

The budding politician was found deceased on October 16 after a rally with porn star Ron Jeremy and former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

It came after a weekend of parties celebrating his 72nd birthday.

Porn star Ron Jeremy and Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss leave Dennis Hof’s Love Ranch brothel after he had been found dead. Picture: AP

Officials are still determining his cause of death, but they don't suspect foul play.

Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada, the only state that allows them to legally operate.

He starred in the HBO adult reality series Cathouse and wrote a book titled The Art of the Pimp, akin to Mr Trump's book The Art of the Deal.

Hof ran for office in 2016 as a Libertarian but lost the race.

The assembly seat will be declared vacant, since the winner is dead, and the county commissioner will begin a process to fill the seat.

Dennis Hof was running for a state assembly seat in Nevada. Picture: Supplied

Nevada's 36th Assembly District has long been a Republican-held seat.