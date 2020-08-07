Menu
In what the RSPCA have described as a “sickening” act, a plover was found with an arrow through its chest.
Crime

Dead bird walking: Sickening arrow attack on plover

by Sophie Chirgwin
7th Aug 2020 2:12 PM
The RSPCA is investigating two similar and 'sickening' cruelty cases where birds were found with severe injuries after being shot by arrows.

On Wednesday, the RSPCA received a call from a community member in Woodford who had seen a plover with a large arrow through its chest.

The plover was still walking around with the massive arrow through its body. Picture: RSPCA Queensland.
RSPCA Qld rescue officer Chantelle Scolari took it to the Wacol wildlife hospital,

The plover had sustained "irreparable damage" from the arrow in the chest, but also had a severely fractured leg and was euthanised.

The injured plover with an arrow through its chest. Picture: RSPCA
Thankfully her chicks were able to be left in the care of their father as they were all unharmed.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said it's not the first case of an arrow shooting they have seen.

"This is yet another case where a bird or animal is left with injuries that are incredibly painful. They never die quickly," he said.

The plover was sadly euthanised due to its injuries. Picture: RSPCA
The organisation is also investigating similar cruelty cases that have occurred around the Moreton Bay District.

More recently, an Ibis was shot with an arrow in Caboolture in June and a second Ibis was found in Morayfield in May with gun pellets in its body. 

"We'd urge anyone who has information regarding these incidents to contact the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL," Beatty said,

 

Originally published as Dead bird walking: Sickening arrow attack on plover

