Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tennis

De Minaur stuns with fighting comeback

5th Jan 2020 6:30 PM

AUSTRALIA'S perfect run in the ATP Cup continued with three consecutive victories in their tie against Canada in Brisbane on Sunday.

The hosts have backed up their 3-0 win over Germany in their opening tie by defeating Canada 3-0 in Brisbane, despite missing Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios was ruled out of playing on Sunday with a back injury, leaving John Millman to take his place. And Millman stepped up, defeating teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur took on fellow young gun Denis Shapovalov and completed an epic come-from-behind victory after losing the opening set.

Lastly, the Australian pair of John Peers and Chris Guccione narrowly won their doubles match in a nail-biter.

Australia 3 vs Canada 0

John Millman (AUS) defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-4 6-2

Alex de Minaur (AUS) defeated Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-7 6-4 6-2

C. Guccione/J. Peers (AUS) defeated F. Auger-Aliassime/D. Shapovalov (CAN) 3-6 7-6 10-8

More Stories

Show More
alex de minaur atp cup tennis
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Organic holiday experience proposed for Coorabell farm

        premium_icon Organic holiday experience proposed for Coorabell farm

        News VISITORS will be able to pick lychees and mangoes and learn more about organic farming.

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        Environment NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian declares state of emergency.

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        News Authorities urge drivers to obey fire travel instructions.

        How do you keep golf greens green on Level 4 restrictions?

        premium_icon How do you keep golf greens green on Level 4 restrictions?

        News Level 4 water restrictions are in play for Mullumbimby