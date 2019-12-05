DCE adds another leadership role to Qld and Manly captaincy

Manly's Daly Cherry-Evans will be a player director on the Rugby League Players Association board. Picture. Phil Hillyard

MANLY captain Daly Cherry-Evans has been named as a new player director on the Rugby League Players Association board alongside Sia Soliola and Dale Copley.

Taking on new leadership roles within the game, the trio have filled board vacancies that will arrive when James Maloney and Jeremy Latimore's positions expire at the next AGM.

Queensland captain Cherry-Evans already has a senior leadership role within the game, but his addition to the board is a coup for the RLPA.

"A strong and respected association is beneficial not only for players, but for the game as a whole," Cherry-Evans said.

"Ensuring that the playing group continues to have a voice on the key issues, whilst also having access to adequate support, are some of the areas that I'm passionate about further advancing.

"In my view, the RLPA is in the strongest position it has ever been and I'm proud to be joining the board."

Canberra veteran Soliola and Gold Coast centre Dale Copley will also add different perspectives to the association, joining current players Wade Graham, Joel Thompson and Cameron Smith on the board.

Cherry-Evans and Copley will be a part of the first Leaders in League conference on the Gold Coast from Thursday, where more than 40 NRL and NRLW players will meet for three days of development.