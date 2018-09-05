Jockey says Daysee Doom has come back in 'great form'

ONE of Sydney's most popular mares, Daysee Doom, makes her return in the $200,000 Group 2 Sheraco Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday and regular jockey Andrew Adkins says she has come back as well as ever.

The six-year-old Domesday mare, who has won five times from 10 starts at Rosehill, with three placings, is still giving Adkins the Group 1-winning feel at the track.

She will have to carry the top weight (58kg) on Saturday against some nice fillies and mares, including Champagne Cuddles, Egyptian Symbol and Formality, but the Group 1 winner has earned that weight.

She will have to jump from gate 11, but Adkins isn't concerned.

"She's a pretty special horse to me," Adkins said.

"I've won a lot of races on her and she was my first Group 1 winner (Coolmore Calssic) and it was good to help her break her Group-winning drought at Scone (Dark Jewel Classic).

"She's an incredibly tough horse to go with her natural ability. She overcomes any problems in a race whether it's a poor barrier or she's stuck deep and can't get in, she gets past all that."

Daysee Doom only had a nine-week let-up after running fifth to Prompt Response in the Group 1 Tatt's Tiara in June and horses often take plenty of benefit out of a winter campaign in Brisbane.

Adkins said Ron Quinton's mare was ready to fire again this preparation and she had a lovely 1050m barrier trial when fourth to Major Wagner on August 28.

"It was probably one of her best trials," Adkins said.

"She went nicely through the bridle. It wasn't an aggressive trial, it was just a nice even one but she gave me a really nice feel as she always does.

Andrew Adkins was impressed by Daysee Doom’s recent barrier trial.

"She seemed to be more relaxed in her trial ahead of her first-up run, which is a bit of a bonus, but she'll get better as the preparation goes on."

Her first-up record (6:2-0-2) and form in all conditions make her hard not to like.

"I'm hoping to see a fair bit from her on Saturday at a track she races really well at so there's a bit in her favour," Adkins said.

"She's in great form on the track and I'm very happy with the way she's going at this stage of her preparation."

Meanwhile, James Cummings lines up Raiment and Jorda in the Sheraco Stakes but concedes it is a hard race for them to win at this stage of their preparations.

"Raiment has a bounce in her step, which is great to see, and looks to be coming into this with a bit of residual fitness from her autumn campaign," Cummings said.

"But it's a tough race. Giving weight away to mares like Champagne Cuddles makes life tough for her.

"Her (Jorda) training has been solid but this is a hard race for her to kick off in and 1200 metres might just be at the limit of her preferred range."