Don't forget to wind your clocks back this weekend as Daylight Savings ends.

It will end on Sunday, April 4 at 3am (DST).

Clocks will be turned back one hour to 2am (AEST).

So, that means you get to sleep in an extra hour on Easter Sunday.

You've got to love that.

And, you have another six months to figure out which way to wind your clocks when Daylight Savings starts again on October 3.

Psss, it's forward.